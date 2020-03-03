Authorities searching for abducted 4-year-old NC girl

article

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating an abducted 4-year-old girl.

Deputies said Imonie Arily Stanback, 4, was abducted around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday from Freedom Preschool by her birth mother, Hennessy Stanback, who does not have custody of the child.

Imonie is described as 3 feet tall and weighs around 45 pounds. She was last seen wearing a bow that glows, a gray Old Navy jacket, an orange and white shirt, black tights and blue and white socks.

Anyone who has information on Stanback's whereabouts is asked to call Liberty Police at 336-622-9053 or 911.