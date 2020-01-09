Authorities searching for missing 13-year-old girl last seen around midnight in north Charlotte

article

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen around midnight in north Charlotte.

According to detectives, Yarelli Vasquez, 13, left her home on Canterwood Drive at approximately 12 a.m. on Jan. 9, riding a gray bicycle. Vasquez is believed to be in mental distress and her family is concerned for her safety.

CMPD officers along with members of the Charlotte Fire Department are currently conducting a search of the area.

Anyone who sees or has information about Vasquez is asked to call 911, immediately. The public can also contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.