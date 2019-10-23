Authorities searching for missing 15-year-old SC girl

article

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Deputies said Kelly Infinger left home on Saturday, Oct. 19 and hasn't been seen since. She is described as a white female with dyed red hair, brown eyes, 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds. She also has a birthmark on her outer right thigh.

Infinger was last seen by family wearing a yellow shirt and workout shorts.

A report states that Kelly may be in the Sangaree or Tall Pines area of Berkeley County, South Carolina.

Anyone with information on Infinger's whereabouts is urged to call 843-873-5111.