Authorities search for missing 16-year-old from Burke County

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen at school.

Jalynn Wallace was last seen around 7:45 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 16 after she was dropped off at school by family in Morganton. Wallace is believed to be in the company of two companions in the area of Wilks County, North Carolina, deputies said.

Wallace is described as a black female, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

"Please contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division or the Valdese Police Department if you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jalynn Wallace," the sheriff's office said on Tuesday.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500 or Morganton-Burke Crime Stoppers at 828-437-3333.