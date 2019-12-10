Authorities searching for missing 88-year-old NC veteran

article

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered man.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Horace Kinlaw, 88, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Kinlaw is described as a white male, 6-foot-1, weighing 195 pounds, with short white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Carolina Panthers pullover, Korean War veteran hat, jeans, and glasses.

Kinlaw was last seen at a Walmart located at 125 Bleachery Blvd. in Asheville, North Carolina. He could be traveling in a 1999 silver Toyota Solara with a North Carolina license plate, police said.

Anyone with information about Kinlaw's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or A. Wall with the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.