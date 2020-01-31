Authorities searching for missing South Carolina teen

article

The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy from West Ashley.

Edgrin Green was last seen on Friday, Jan. 24 around 6:30 a.m. He was last seen wearing a gray Clemson sweatshirt and jeans, police said.

Green is described as a black male, standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall,155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 46 NEWS APP

Anyone with information on Green's whereabouts is asked to call the on-call central detective at (843)743-7200.