Autopsy on 6-year-old Faye Swetlik to be released Tuesday

Results from an autopsy on a 6-year-old girl who was found dead in a small South Carolina town will be released to the public on Tuesday, local officials said in a statement released on Saturday.

Faye Swetlik went missing on Monday, Feb. 10 in Cayce, South Carolina, and a massive manhunt began for her whereabouts. Her body was discovered on Thursday in a wooded area near her home.

Statement released from the Cayce Department of Public Safety:

"Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has confirmed that the autopsy of Faye Marie Swetlik was completed on February 15, 2020. The preliminary results of that autopsy are not being released at this time out of respect for Faye’s family. They need privacy and time to process the information."

Police said another body was found in the neighborhood, that of a male neighbor, who they believe might be responsible for Swetlik's death.

An autopsy was being performed on the neighbor, identified as Coty Taylor, 30, and results for that are expected to be released on Tuesday as well.

A press conference at an undetermined time as of now is expected to be held Tuesday announcing the results of the findings. Detectives have labeled this case a homicide investigation.

