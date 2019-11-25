Avoid overeating this holiday season with these tips

It’s the season to overeat but it’s doesn’t have to be. From turkey to the sides and all of the sweets there is a good chance you will indulge this Thanksgiving.

“Many of us arrive to Thanksgiving starving and that’s something we could think through a little better,” said Elaine Jones, a clinical nutritionist with Atrium Health University City.

That’s the first thing you should change.

Jones says it’s best on Thanksgiving morning to wake up and have a small breakfast or a light snack before you sit down to the table. If you do that then you’re less likely to overeat during the meal.

Jones suggests adopting the stoplight approach to the holidays.

“The green light is for all of your things like fruits and vegetables. If there’s a fresh salad then go for that,” said Jones.

The yellow light is for all of the things that are gratifying to the mouth that you should monitor portion sizes like cream sauces, cheeses, potatoes and other starches. These items should only take up about one-quarter of your plate. Then, the desserts and alcohol.

“I think of halt before you choose your deserts and also think about how much alcohol you are consuming,” explained Jones. Alcohol is empty calories. You may rather eat food worth similar calories instead of drinking those calories.

Emotions play a role in how and what we eat. Jones says consider grabbing a smaller plate and don’t feel like you have to fill it up.

The best thing you can do after eating your Thanksgiving meal is to get up and walk it off

“There’s a temptation to sit around all day but go outside. Walk it off and get your body flowing,” said Jones. Walking around will actually help you digest your food.