Away with a manger! Baby Jesus stolen from Lowell nativity scene

First Baptist Church in Lowell’s nativity scene is looking bare tonight after someone stole baby Jesus right out of the display.

“There's definitely something missing,” said Eddie Zimmer.

“It's a shame,” said Gary Plemmons. “That's all I can say.”

Someone (dare we call him or her a Grinch) stole Jesus shortly after the church put the display out on their front lawn.

“Well, at first it's like ‘gosh!’” said Candace Funderburk, Lowell City Council woman, and longtime member of First Baptist.

Church members are trying to figure out why someone would steal it.

“Just somebody thinking it's funny or it's a gorgeous piece,” Funderburk wondered. “They could put it on their mantle. It's that pretty, and it's Christmas time,” she said.

Of course, the church wants it back. The youth at the church painted the intricate display two years ago. They wrote their names on the back of the pieces they personally had a hand in making.

Church members are hoping the theft backfires, but in a good way.

“To be honest, my first thought was, ‘for whatever reason I'm praying that as they look at baby Jesus they're holding it, looking at it or it's on the mantel piece, and maybe God will touch that person's heart.’” Funderburk said.

She also had this final message to whoever has the piece of art, “Our church here at First Baptist in Lowell is open, and would welcome you with loving and open arms,” she said, “and I hope you have a merry Christmas.”

First Baptist already got someone to make a new Jesus for the display; they’re hoping to have it up before this weekend.