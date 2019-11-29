'Baby Sky': Mom recounts giving birth at Charlotte Airport

article

It’s an amazing birth story right here in Charlotte that has everyone in awe this holiday season.

Nereida Araujo was cleared by her OBGYN to fly at 38 weeks pregnant. She was headed to Pennsylvania from Charlotte Douglas Airport when all of a sudden the baby came.

"I wouldn’t really change it for the world. That’s how she wanted to make her grand entrance and she did."

It’s a story that sounds like something you’d see in a movie. A baby born on the tarmac at Charlotte Douglas Airport in front of this crowd of strangers.

"We were in the little hall and about to exit the plane but we didn’t make it out to the lobby. She already came. She came out so quick."

Araujo was scheduled to deliver her baby on December 8th so she decided to take a flight to Pennsylvania from Tampa to see family for Thanksgiving.

Little did she know her baby would come early.

"I didn’t feel the pain yet. My husband told me to go to the bathroom and I did. I sat down on the toilet and I felt more water coming down."

Nereida says it was during the layover in Charlotte that she felt a pop in her lower back. She says minutes later a medic rushed to her aide delivering Lizyana Sky Taylor right there in the airport. They didn’t make it to the hospital.

"I just want to thank everybody that was there, all the assistants, American Airlines, the pilot, the lady that was also able to assist me who was also traveling."

Mom and baby Sky are healthy and doing just fine. They were making the trip to Pennsylvania by car on Friday.

