Baby tests positive for heroin, other children abused, starved by mom and former sheriff's deputy

A former Chester County deputy and his partner were arrested for child neglect after a one-year-old child in their care tested positive for heroin and there were reports of three other children in their custody suffering various forms of abuse.

The Sheriff's Office says Damato Murray was living with his paramour, Rylan Jackson and her four children when the allegations of drug use, physical neglect, domestic violence and verbal abuse were made.

A police report states that the children, a 12-year-old boy, an 11-year-old girl, an 8-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl, were left alone with no supervision in a home with no electricity. There was also concern that all of the other children were being fed except for the oldest boy.

It was reported that Jackson was using drugs and had taken the children with her to buy drugs at one point. There were also safety concerns about Jackson and Murray arguing and fighting in front of the children.

Warrants for Murray state that he is accused of throwing the 9-year-old around, once throwing the child into a closet so hard that it caused the door to break. Murray also hit the boy across his back with a yellow/orange colored object.

He is accused of pulling the 12-year-old off of the top bunk of a bed, causing him to hit his head, and refused to allow the 12-year-old to eat despite giving food to the other children. He's also accused of slamming on the breaks before grabbing and jerking the 11-year-old girl.

Jackson was arrested last week after the drug screen for the 1-year-old came back positive for heroin.

Murray was taken into custody around 4 p.m. Thursday. He is a former employee of the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, where he served as a Deputy. He was hired in February 2018 and was terminated in August of 2018.

Both Murray and Jackson may be receiving more charges in the future.