Backstreet Boys concert coming to Charlotte

Live Nation announced the Backstreet Boys will be performing at PNC Music Pavilion on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Tickets to the fall show go on sale this Friday, Feb. 14, on Valentine's Day at 10 a.m. Fan club pre-sale tickets go on sale Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m.

The iconic band has been making music since 1993. They've released nine albums, the most recent in 2019 that reached number one on the charts.

Backstreet Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and are the highest selling "boy band" of all time.

The band will also be playing in Raleigh, NC, on Monday, Sept. 21 and Alpharetta, GA, on Sept. 23.

