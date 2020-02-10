Backstreet Boys concert coming to Charlotte

Expand / Collapse search

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 20: (L-R) Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Nick Carter of The Backstreet Boys perform at T-Mobile Arena on September 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Anne Barson/FilmMagic)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Live Nation announced the Backstreet Boys will be performing at PNC Music Pavilion on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Tickets to the fall show go on sale this Friday, Feb. 14, on Valentine's Day at 10 a.m. Fan club pre-sale tickets go on sale Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m.

The iconic band has been making music since 1993. They've released nine albums, the most recent in 2019 that reached number one on the charts.

Backstreet Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and are the highest selling "boy band" of all time. 

The band will also be playing in Raleigh, NC, on Monday, Sept. 21 and Alpharetta, GA, on Sept. 23. 

