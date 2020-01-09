'Bad Wig Bandit': Man accused of robbing 3 Charlotte-area banks

article

The FBI is searching for a man accused of robbing three Charlotte-area banks, each time wearing a different wig.

The 'Bad Wig Bandit' first hit a Huntersville Bank on Friday, Dec. 13. In that instance, he went to the BB&T at 16710 Northcross Drive wearing a blonde wig, received an undisclosed amount of money and fled in an unknown direction.

On Jan. 8, that same suspect went into the New Horizon Bank at 6440 Wilkinson Boulevard in Belmont, hidden under a long red wig and a hooded jacket.

Just five hours later he went to the Wells Fargo at 403 Cox Road in Gastonia wearing a black, curly wig.

The FBI is assisting the Huntersville Police Department, the Belmont Police Department, and the Gastonia Police Department with this investigation. Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to contact authorities immediately.