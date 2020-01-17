‘Bad Wig Bandit’ strikes 4th NC bank

A man suspected in three robberies at Charlotte-area banks hit another one, this time in Hendersonville, N.C., the FBI says.

At 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 15, city officials in Hendersonville were alerted to a robbery at the BB&T Bank located at 100 Dana Road.

The suspect, a 5’4" black man wearing a shoulder-length black wig and black puffy jacket went into the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money.

He received an undisclosed amount of money, exited the building, and fled in an unknown direction.

FBI officials say this is the same suspect accused of hitting banks in Huntersville, Gastonia and Belmont.

The FBI is assisting the Huntersville Police Department, the Belmont Police Department, the Gastonia Police Department and now the Hendersonville Police Department with this investigation.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to contact their local authorities or the FBI immediately.