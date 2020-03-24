Ballantyne and Plaza Midwood see highest number of COVID-19 cases

About one-third of the nearly 100 coronavirus cases in Mecklenburg County are from community spread. That means health officials don’t know how those people contracted the virus.

Pretty much every zip code in Charlotte-Mecklenburg has seen cases, but the most are in Plaza Midwood and Ballantyne.

Wesley Martin is a barber, and Dustin Martin is a hair stylist. They chose to voluntarily shut down their businesses in Charlotte because of coronavirus concerns.

“We run off the money of our customers. Our business is our livelihood and there’s no way you can remain social distance at that point when you have to stand that close,” Wesley and Dustin said.

They were out grocery shopping Monday in Plaza Midwood. It’s one of two areas in Charlotte seeing the highest number of coronavirus cases.

“When I look at people not taking precautions and I’m sitting here without a job, I’m like if it’s this serious for all these businesses to be closed, everyone should be taking these precautions and if we need to have any kind of shut down to do this, people just need to do it,” said Dustin.

The health department is looking into why there are more cases in Plaza Midwood and Ballantyne, but officials say those cases may be more travel-related.

Advertisement

More than 80 percent of the cases in Mecklenburg County are in people between the ages of 20 and 59 and almost half of the cases involve people who are between the ages of 20 and 39.

“I’m scared and I want my gloves,” said Niki Sadeghi

She was one of several people FOX 46 saw wearing gloves and others were wearing masks while grocery shopping at the Harris Teeter at the Stonecrest shopping center in Ballantyne Monday.

“My son is 16, but I’m very worried about him. I think there is no difference. All of us must be careful.”

The health department says the more we come into contact with one another, the more we are at risk. So no matter where you live or how old you are, the health director urges you to not go out unless you really need to, and when you do, practice social distancing.