Bank robbery suspect detained in N CLT

article

Police have arrested a man accused of an armed bank robbery in north Charlotte.

Officers responded to calls at 1720 Oakdale Road at Fifth Third Bank on Tuesday. A suspect demanded money from the teller and claimed to have a firearm, witnesses say. The susp[ect fled in a white Nissan Rogue, which detectives later located. An attempt to conduct a traffic stop on the driver, Alvin Pierce, 59, but Pierce tried to flee and a brief police chase took place.

Pierce was eventually taken into custody near I-85 at Billy Graham Highway.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.