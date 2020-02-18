Bank robbery suspect detained in N CLT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Police have arrested a man accused of an armed bank robbery in north Charlotte.
Officers responded to calls at 1720 Oakdale Road at Fifth Third Bank on Tuesday. A suspect demanded money from the teller and claimed to have a firearm, witnesses say. The susp[ect fled in a white Nissan Rogue, which detectives later located. An attempt to conduct a traffic stop on the driver, Alvin Pierce, 59, but Pierce tried to flee and a brief police chase took place.
Pierce was eventually taken into custody near I-85 at Billy Graham Highway.
This investigation remains active and ongoing.