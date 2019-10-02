Barbecue lunch raises thousands to help with medical costs for injured NC trooper

The community is coming together to support a trooper injured in the line of duty.

Every Wednesday Ray Nathan’s Barbeque is closed but this week the restaurant opened its doors.

“We feel like part of the community,” said owner Thomas Blanding.

When his business partner approached him with the idea and opportunity there was no thinking about it. Blanding knew they wanted to help.

“Because it’s for Officer Wooten. He’s a fellow parent that’s down and whatever we can do to help out we want to do,” he added.

Blanding donated all of the meat for the barbeque sandwiches. He said they had food for 4,500 people.

Officers, deputies, and firefighters from agencies all over the area made the trip to Ray Nathan’s for lunch. The support from the community was overwhelming for those who feel like Wooten is family. Loving community members even made two $5,000 donations.

“I think one of the main things in law enforcement is to see the support of the community and you’re lead to believe that people don’t like officers and that’s not the case. You can see we have sold thousands of plates,” said David “Fergo” Ferguson.

Ferguson served in the NC Highway Patrol with Wooten. The two are friends. When the crash happened he knew he had to help the Wooten family which is why he’s been working so hard to plan Wednesday’s fundraiser.

Karen King loaded up 12 plates in the back of her car. She was going to deliver some of them to her sister’s office.

“Chris is my dad’s neighbor so we come out here to support him,” said King.

“Chris was a trooper’s trooper. He’s well thought of and loved,” said NC Highway Captain Justin Dodson.

More than 100 volunteers put together plates, delivered food and did whatever else needed to be done. Highway Patrol pilots even jumped into help wearing their flight suits.

“He’s doing better every day but the family needs continued support and prayers,” said Captain Dodson who made the trip to Atlanta to visit Wooten. He’s undergoing therapy at a facility there.

The fundraiser continued Wednesday night with a band. Every penny counts and will help the Wooten family.

“He and his wife have called me twice and they are just tickled to death. He can’t believe this is going on,” said Ferguson.