Barbie lists her real-life Malibu Dreamhouse on AirBNB for $60 a night

Barbie is a girl who wears many hats, including judge, wildlife conservationist and astrophysicist. She’s now also an AirBNB host and will list her Malibu Dreamhouse later this month when she leaves for a trip to Austin, Texas.

The real-life, palatial Dreamhouse is located in the heart of Malibu, California, and will be available for a two-night stay on Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, Barbie maker Mattel said.

The pink palace will be listed for only $60 a night to commemorate Barbie brand’s 60th anniversary and can only be booked once.

The real-life Malibu Dreamhouse comes with an infinity pool with views of the California coast, a cinema, outdoor dining patio, fully-stocked kitchen and one-on-one lessons from Barbie’s inspirational female role models. (Photo credit: Mattel)

The house sleeps four, with two bedrooms and two baths. The ocean-front property has three floors with Barbie design touches throughout the home. Guests are encouraged to explore her walk-in closet and “journey through 60 years of incredible fashion that reflects her many successful careers,” Mattel said.

Guests can play dress-up in Barbie's walk-in closet. (Photo credit: Mattel)

The Malibu Dreamhouse also comes with an infinity pool with views of the California coast, a cinema, hobby studio, sport court, meditation space, outdoor dining patio and fully-stocked kitchen.

“My pool is the perfect place to cool off from the California sun, but I never travel without my waterslide, so I’ll be taking that with me,” Barbie writes in the AirBNB description. “And whether you’re enjoying an outdoor meal, watching a movie in my personal cinema, or making s’mores under the stars, the best part is just being together.”

Not only will guests receive a once-in-a-lifetime chance to stay in a Barbie Dreamhouse while overlooking the Pacific Ocean, but the experience will also come with a meet-and-greet with celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, whose clients include the Kardashian family, Katy Perry and Jennifer Lopez.

The lucky guests will also receive their own hair makeovers from stylists from Mane Addicts Creator Collective, in addition to a one-on-one fencing lesson with U.S. Olympic medalist and Barbie Role Model Ibtihaj Muhammad, a cooking lesson with Gina Clarke-Helm of Malibu Seaside Chef, a behind-the-scenes tour of Columbia Memorial Space Center with pilot and aerospace engineer Jill Meyers and more.

Those interested will need to visit the listing on AirBNB and be the first to reserve the stay when booking opens on Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. PDT.

Enjoy dinner and a sunset from the outdoor dining area at Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse. (Photo credit: Mattel)

“Before women were allowed to open their own bank accounts, Barbie bought her first Dreamhouse,” Mattel said in a press release. “As a modern homeowner and entrepreneur, Barbie is very excited to open her home by listing it on Airbnb to share her story and to continue to inspire fans around the world.”

Research has shown that starting at the age of five, many girls are less likely than boys to view their own gender as smart and begin to lose confidence in their own competence — coined as “the Dream Gap,” Mattel said.

As part of the event, Airbnb will make a donation to the company’s Barbie Dream Gap Project GoFundMe initiative.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.