BASE jumper’s heart-stopping dive from Yosemite National Park’s Glacier Point caught on video

A pair of BASE jumpers made a daring leap at Yosemite National Park on Tuesday.

California photographer Chris Fabregas caught sight of one of the jumping duo making the dramatic dive from Glacier Point.

But footage shot by Fabregas doesn’t show where the jumper lands.

He told Storyful that at 7.30 a.m. on that morning, “a man and a friend jumped off this 7,000-foot ledge at Glacier Point. I was able to film the second man jumping off the cliff wearing a wingsuit.”

“I talked with a park ranger and they said this is illegal and they have only seen it in videos.” It was, he said, “pretty amazing to see,” Fabregas added,

Two rock climbers died while BASE jumping at Yosemite in 2015, according to the Los Angeles Times.

BASE is an acronym for building, antenna, span (such as a bridge), and earth.

Advertisement

Storyful’s JJ Worrall contributed to this story. This story was reported from Los Angeles.