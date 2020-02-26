Basketball fans hope CIAA goes well for last year in the Queen City

CIAA tournaments officially tipped off in Charlotte Tuesday. This is the final year the games will be played in the Queen City.

As the line grew longer, so did the crowd inside as thousands flock to Charlotte for the 15th Annual CIAA tournament.

The event is always a chance from people all over to flock to Charlotte to enjoy the games and the city and while this is the last year fans tell me that won't stop them from enjoying themselves.

"I am a proud 1975 Winston-Salem grad. I've been coming to CIAA since I was in the 11th grade. I got hooked then, fan Aqa Della Rivers told FOX 46.

The opening day was all about basketball for players and exposure for grade school students in the stands, something many fans say is crucial to the future of HBCUs.

“Our children are our future and if we want our future of HBCU's to stick around we need to get our future here,” Rivers said.

2020 is the last year the games will be held in the Queen City. Fans say while they know it will impact businesses, the tournaments time in Charlotte has hit the final buzzer.

Advertisement

"With the millions of dollars we've brought into Charlotte, it's going to hit them pretty hard,” said Jerry Clark.

"I'm tired of Charlotte. It's time to go. Its time to move somewhere else and expose the youth to the CIAA." Jerry hopes a new place will help take the tournament back to what it used to be.

"We've gotten to a point where people weren't going to the games. It was just about the parties so hopefully changing the venue will change that” said Jerry Clark.

Games go until Saturday when the championship game will be played in Uptown.