Bass guitar stolen from Gaston County church following funeral

Frontline Worship Center is usually filled with people looking to praise God and fellowship, but last Sunday during a funeral reception, a thief came in and took a high dollar item from the church.

“The Bible says if we don’t forgive those who have wronged us our Father won’t forgive us,” victim Charles Pitts said.

Forgiveness is one principle being taught at Frontline Worship. Tonight, Charles Pitts is having to put his church lessons to use after someone stole his guitar from the sanctuary.

“Sunday after morning services, we had a funeral for a well-respected member in the church as well as the community,” said Pitts.

It was during the service for a church member when someone walked off with this thousand dollar Rockbass Corvette. Pitts says he didn’t notice right away.

“The next day on Monday, I came up here to get my wife’s bowl from the food we brought and I just happened to come up here to check on things and noticed it missing.”

Typically, the guitar sits here on the stage and is connected to this cable. Pitts says he believes the person seen in surveillance pictures is the one who took the pricey bass.

Possible suspect in bass guitar robbery.

“He did say there was somebody that came in to the fellowship hall while the family was eating at the reception and had asked for some money.”

Pitts says the man who needed money was also seen down the road at a store with the guitar in hand. Tonight, Stanley police are actively investigating. In the meantime, Pitts is hoping the thief has a change of heart.

“If somebody asks forgiveness and repents. Repentance means not doing the same thing over and over, it means stopping doing the wrong things. If it can turn somebody’s life around to get caught then they need to get caught,” he said.

FOX 46 has reached out to the Stanley Police Department to get a possible suspect description. We are still waiting to hear back.

If you know anything that could help police with this incident, call police immediately.