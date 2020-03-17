Bath and Body Works closes stores nationwide

article

Bath and Body Works is closing all of its retail outlets nationwide over concerns about the coronavirus

In a message to customers posted on the company’s website, CEO Andrew Meslo said growing concerns and new dictates about gatherings prompted company leaders to take action.

Sales will continue online and employees will still get paid, Meslo said.

“This closure will also allow us to prioritize inventory in our online channel, so you can safely shop from home. We are working around the clock to deliver products to our distribution center to ensure we can fulfill your needs,” Meslo wrote.