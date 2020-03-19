BBB: Coronavirus scams ’10 times higher’ than post-hurricane

Scams linked to the novel coronavirus are “ten times higher” than after Hurricane Florence, according to the Better Business Bureau.

“The opportunities almost seem endless for the scammers,” said Tom Bartholomy, the president of the BBB of Southern Piedmont and Western North Carolina, who spoke with FOX 46 by video conference from his home.

The BBB has received “over 250” complaints of scams related to COVID-19 in the Charlotte area, Bartholomy said. There have been “in the thousands” of reports nationwide, he said.

“What do you make of the fact they’re taking a crisis and taking advantage of it?,” asked FOX 46 investigative reporter Matt Grant.

“It’s what they do,” said Bartholomy. “Literally, today’s headlines become tomorrow’s scams. This is the exact type of situation that scammers live for. It’s ideal for them. There’s a frenzy. There’s a panic.”

REPORT A SCAM TO THE BBB

The top COVID-19 schemes going around are:

Websites pretending to sell face masks but not delivering.

Bogus cures that don’t exist.

Scammers claiming to need your bank account information in order for you to get a government relief check.

Price gouging.

On Thursday, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein held a virtual “town hall” on Facebook to discuss that very problem. His office has received 174 complaints statewide about gouging in response to COVID-19. When Gov. Roy Cooper activated a State of Emergency on March 10, that triggered price gouging laws.

Offenders, even in private sales, face fines up to $5000 per violation, Stein said.

“Just know that there are bad people who will use our collective fear to try to trick us and steal our money,” said Stein, “It’s illegal. If it’s happening to you, please let our office know.”

After President Trump said he was working to send relief checks to Americans, scammers went to work “the very next day,” Bartholomy said.

Given that, it’s important to remember:

The government will never ask you to pay anything up front in order to get the relief money that is being proposed.

The government will never ask you for your Social Security number, your bank account information, or your credit card to receive the proposed relief money or to initiate a “direct deposit.”

No one can get your relief money for you since no checks have been issued yet.

Bartholomy advises consumers to be suspicious and “take a deep breath.” Hover over a link before you click on it to expose what the real website’s URL is to avoid clickbait which is “rampant” right now, he said.

“Fear of personal safety is a driver for folks,” said Bartholomy. “But it’s a driver for scammers as well.”

He says scammers prey on fear.

“And when fear is already presented in the marketplace, like it is now,” said Bartholomy,” it’s easy pickings for them.”

To report price gouging go to www.ncdoj.gov/pricegouging.

To report a scam, you are urged to call (877) 5-NO-SCAM.