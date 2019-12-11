BB&T-SunTrust merger means Hearst Center will now be Truist Center

article

It didn't take long for the Truist merger between BB&T and SunTrust to have an immediate impact on the city of Charlotte.

On Wednesday, just five days after the deal officially closed, the newly-named bank announced that the iconic Hearst Building in Uptown will be renamed to the Truist Center.

“Truist Center is in the ideal location for our newly combined company as we build a bold, transformational financial institution,” said Truist Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kelly S. King. “The Truist name at the top of this signature building will help to signify our beginning and demonstrates our commitment to the Queen City.”

Several thousand employees will occupy 550,000 square feet. The building was already home to Truist's executive management team. The offices are expected to house corporate communications, finance, human resources, insurance, legal, risk management, and technology.

The name of the new bank will be displayed throughout the building and around the property and will be installed in phases.

Truist will also be announcing the Charlotte location of an Innovation and Technology Center.