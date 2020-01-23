Bedbugs reported in classroom at west Charlotte elementary school

article

An isolated case of bed bugs has been reported in a west Charlotte elementary school classroom, according to CMS.

Renaissance West STEAM Academy sent out a letter to parents and guardians on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

"The source of bed bugs often cannot be determined, as bed bugs may be found in many places. Proper steps have been put into place to ensure the safety of your child as well as following with district protocol for pest treatment/extermination in the classroom," Renaissance West STEAM Academy said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is conducting an inspection and if necessary will treat any affected area, they said.

Bedbugs are small, oval, brownish insects that feed on the blood of animals or humans, usually at night. Adult bedbugs have flat bodies about the size of an apple seed. Bed bugs may enter a home undetected through luggage, clothing, used beds or couches and other items.

Bed bugs are active mainly at night and usually bite people while they are sleeping. Bed bugs do not fly but move quickly. Although they are a nuisance, they do not transmit diseases. Most bedbug bites are painless at first but later turn into itchy welts, much like a mosquito bite.

SIGNS YOU HAVE BED BUGS:

