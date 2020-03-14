Belligerent teacher who made mass threats arrested, police say

article

A teacher who became unruly at a middle school this week and made derogatory comments to students is now facing charges, according to authorities.

Albemarle resident Khadja Wilkins is a substitute teacher at Albemarle Middle School. On Thursday around Noon she became belligerent toward the students calling them derogatory names, the police report indicated. Wilkins then threatened mass violence and a school resource officer intervened and removed Wilkins from campus.

Wilkins was taken into custody and faces multiple charges including disorderly conduct and threats of mass violence on school premises.