Belmont bank hit twice in robberies, police search for suspects

Charlotte and surrounding neighborhoods have become a hotbed for bank robberies. One bank in Belmont has been hit twice this month, and police are looking to get these suspects off the street.

Police say a man wearing a fake mustache and goatee robbed the New Horizon Bank off Wilkinson Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives tell FOX 46 he handed an employee a note outside the bank's entrance that read, 'robbery.' That's when that worker ran inside and locked the doors while that suspect made a run for it.

The bank was also robbed earlier this month by the ‘Bad Wig Bandit,’ who has been tied to several bank robberies across NC, including the one in Belmont, one in Gastonia, another in Huntersville and the most recent in Hendersonville.

'BAD WIG BANDIT' STRIKES 4TH NC BANK

Gaston County has been plagued by bank robbers in disguise. Earlier this month, surveillance video caught a robbery at the Suntrust Bank in Belmont.

Police say the man, who was also wearing a fake moustache, told workers he had a bomb in his pocket before taking off with the cash.

There's no word if this latest bank robbery is connected to any of the other cases.

Police say the man left in an older model dark blue Honda CR-V. If you recognize him, get results and call Belmont Police.