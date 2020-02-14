Bernie Sanders will be in Charlotte Friday

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will be in the Queen City Friday for the second of two Valentine's Day rallies in North Carolina ahead of Super Tuesday.

Sanders will begin his day with an 11:30 a.m. rally Friday at the Durham Convention Center in Durham.

His second rally in Charlotte is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. at the Belk Theater in uptown. Doors for the event will open at 2 p.m. Click here for more details.

Democratic presidential hopeful Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders (R) arrives, flanked by his wife Jane O'Meara Sanders to speak at a Primary Night event at the SNHU Field House in Manchester, New Hampshire on February 11, 2020. - Bernie Sanders won New Expand

FOX 46 Charlotte's Brett Baldeck will be sitting down with Sanders following the rally.

The Tar Heel State is among 14 states that will hold its primary election on Super Tuesday, including Texas and California. According to Ballotpedia, more than one-third of the population is expected to vote on March 3.

SC voters will head to the polls about one week earlier for the Palmetto State's primary election on Feb. 29.

Democratic presidential hopeful Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders arrives to speak at a Primary Night event at the SNHU Field House in Manchester, New Hampshire on February 11, 2020. - Bernie Sanders won New Hampshire's crucial Democratic primary, beati Expand

In 2016, Sanders finished second behind eventual nominee Hillary Clinton in North Carolina with 40.8 percent of the vote. Clinton also won South Carolina in 2016 with 73 percent of votes.