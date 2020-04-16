Better Business Bureau identifies several coronavirus scams

Scammers are trotting out every trick they have, the Better Business Bureau said Thursday, ramping up efforts to try to steal your money or your identity - taking advantage of the coronavirus to do it.

The BBB of Southern Piedmont and Western North Carolina is warning consumers to be on alert for several scams including one related to government relief checks.

If you filed for 2019 or 2018 and received your refund electronically, the government has your information. The only place you should enter direct deposit info is at irs.gov/coronavirus.

The government will not call, e-mail, or text you about checks so don’t click on any links or open any attachments from unknown senders. They could contain malware of be phishing attempts, BBB president Tom Bartholomy said.

Scammers are also sending out fake refund checks and sending text messages and e-mails telling victims COVID-19 tests are mandatory and can be sent for free with a shipping fee.

There are no online tests, Bartholomy said. The messages often include a link asking for your credit card information for “shipping.” These scams are often double-barrel attacks because they usually ask you to test “Stop” if you don’t want to receive any more messages. Doing that will let the scammer know your phone number is real and can be sold again and again on the dark web resulting in even more text message scams.

The best advice is to delete these messages.

Thieves are also preying on the fear that many small businesses are facing right now. Scammers are calling, emailing and pretending to be from the Small Business Administration offering grants to those affected by the pandemic.

The goal is to get bank account information and trick businesses into paying a “processing fee,” Bartholomy said.

There are no processing fees to fill out a loan and the SBA is not calling or e-mailing businesses.

On Thursday, the SBA announced on the official sba.gov website that it is no longer accepting applications for COVID-19 related relief loans “based on available appropriations funding.”

Scammers are also posing as charities trying to solicit money. If you are unsure about a link, it is best not to click it. You should hover over it with your mouse first before clicking to see the full web address.

Bottom line: Don’t open links or attachments from any unknown senders and if you want to check on the status of your refund, donate money, or apply for a loan – always go to the original source yourself.