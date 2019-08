article

A bicyclist was hit and killed on a highway in Gaston County, officials say.

Highway Patrol, Gaston County fire crews and police were at the scene of the fatal accident on Dallas Stanly Highway in Dallas around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

No information has been released about the victim, or the driver who struck them. FOX 46 is working to gather more details.

This is a breaking story. Check back with FOX 46 for updates.