Biden claims he got arrested in Apartheid-Era South Africa in the 70s

At the launch of his presidential campaign in South Carolina on February 11, Joe Biden claimed that he was arrested in South Africa during the apartheid era while attempting to visit Nelson Mandela in prison.

Biden was speaking to a crowd about his record on fighting for civil rights when he referenced the 30th anniversary of Nelson Mandela’s release.

Biden said that he had had the “great honor of being arrested with our UN Ambassador on the streets of Soweto trying to get to see [Mandela] on Robben Island”.

On February 25, Biden’s deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield told reporters Biden was “separated from the group he was with” at the airport upon his arrival in South Africa. Bedingfield was asked in the same encounter, “So, he wasn’t arrested?” and she replied, “He was separated from the group he was with.”

According to the New York Times, Biden has claimed at least three times in the last month that the arrest took place. “If Mr. Biden, then a United States senator from Delaware, was in fact arrested while trying to visit Mr. Mandela, he did not mention it in his 2007 memoir when writing about a 1970s trip to South Africa, and he has not spoken of it prominently on the 2020 campaign trail. A check of available news accounts by The New York Times turned up no references to an arrest. South African arrest records are not readily available in the United States,” the Times said.

The Times quoted Andrew Young, a former congressman, who traveled with Biden several times. "I was never arrested and I don’t think he was, either,” he was quoted as saying.