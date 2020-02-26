Biden gets Clyburn's endorsement, surges in new S.C. poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign is getting a big boost days before the South Carolina primary, which has been called a “must-win” for Biden to stay alive.

“I want the public to know that I’m voting for Joe Biden,” said Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC). “South Carolinians should be voting for Joe Biden.”

The House Majority Whip’s endorsement is key. Clyburn is the highest-ranking African American in Congress and an influential figure in South Carolina politics.

“Nobody with whom I’ve ever worked in public life is any more committed to…that pledge that I have to my constituents than Joe Biden,” said Clyburn.

The announcement comes on the same day that a new Clemson University Palmetto Poll shows Biden surging with a commanding lead at 35 percent. Businessman Tom Steyer ranked second at 17 percent followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont with 13 percent. The rest of the field had single digits.

The poll differs from the Marist Poll, released Monday, which showed Biden at 27 percent losing ground to Sanders at 23 percent.

“I think if Joe Boden’s campaign is going to move forward he has got to finish first in South Carolina,” said Catawba College political science professor Dr. Michael Bitzer.

Advertisement

While Clyburn’s support will help with older African American voters, Bitzer said, he isn’t sure it will help with younger voters.

“Could younger black voters go towards Bernie Sanders?,” he asked, noting he will be watching to see if there is a “generational gap.”

Sanders faced repeated attacks at Tuesday’s debate in Charleston, S.C., over his recent praise for Fidel Castro, how he will pay for Medicare-for-All, and his electability in a general election.

“Some of the polls in some key states actually show Bernie Sanders very competitive against Donald Trump,” said Bitzer. “So, I think the question about electability isn’t really grounded in some of the data we’re seeing so far.”

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump will hold a rally in South Carolina on the eve of Saturday’s primary. It is a pattern he has repeated in Nevada, New Hampshire and Iowa, and will continue in North Carolina.

“He wants to remind his base and his core group of supporters, ‘Hey I’m remembering you in all of the states where Democrats are trying to get a lot of attention,’” said Bitzer. “And focus some of the attention back on him.”

The South Carolina primary is on Saturday followed by Super Tuesday on March 3.

