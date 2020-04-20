Biden tops Trump in November matchup, but president leads on economy: poll

With just over six months to go until November's general election, a new poll suggests former Vice President Joe Biden is holding a 7-percentage point lead over President Trump.

According to an NBC News/Wall Street Journal survey, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee stands at 49 percent among registered voters nationwide, with the Republican incumbent at 42 percent.

But the race for the White House isn’t decided by the national popular vote. Otherwise, Hillary Clinton would have won the 2016 presidential election. Instead, it’s a battle for the states and their electoral votes. Yet when the poll is reduced to 11 swing or battleground states where the margins between Trump and Clinton were close — Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — Biden holds at a 49-43 percent advantage.

The NBC News/Wall Street Journal survey – which was conducted April 13-15 and released on Sunday – stands in contrast to the most recent Fox News poll, which was conducted April 4-7 and indicated Trump and Biden were tied at 42 percent. A Real Clear Politics average of the latest general election matchups in national polling indicates Biden at 48 percent and Trump at 43 percent.

For more information, please click here.