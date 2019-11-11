Bill stalled as condition deteriorates for North Carolina Green Beret fighting cancer

article

As his condition takes "a turn for the worse," a North Carolina Green Beret who is fighting cancer hopes his legacy is a bill that would hold military doctors accountable. He hopes to see it pass Congress before he dies.

Sergeant First Class Richard Stayskal, who has stage four terminal cancer, is fighting for his life and the new law.

FOX 46 first reported on Stayskal’s botched care at Womack Army Medical Center about one year ago. Since then, the Purple Heart Green Beret’s story has received national attention. In 2017, doctors at Womack Army Medical Center misdiagnosed his lung cancer for pneumonia, records show. Stayskal now has stage four terminal cancer, which has spread throughout his body.

BILL THAT WOULD GIVE SOLDIERS RIGHT TO SUE GOVERNMENT FOR MEDICAL MALPRACTICE STALLS IN SENATE

In between treatments, he travels to Washington, D.C. asking lawmakers to support his bill, which would give his fellow soldiers the right to sue for malpractice.

"The hardest questions I have to tell my kids is why is this happening and I don't have a good answer to give them," Stayskal said.

Advertisement

One year after FOX 46 first met Stayskal, where do things stand now?

"It's taken a toll on people's lives," he said.

Join us for the full story tonight at 10 p.m. only on FOX 46 Charlotte. If you would like to make your voice heard, you can contact Sen. Graham’s office at (202) 224-5972 or click here.