Bill that would help U.S. troops get compensated for medical malpractice expected to be signed into law

article

A bill that would give U.S. troops the right to be compensated for military medical malpractice unrelated to combat and training is expected to be signed into law before Christmas, according to Attorney Natalie Khawam, who has aggressively championed the Feres Doctrine cause.

Khawam is the attorney for Green Beret Sfc. Richard Stayskal, who for the past year has fought to give troops the right to sue the government for medical malpractice, which has not been allowed under the 1950 Supreme Court ruling known as the Feres Doctrine.

For an entire year FOX 46 has reported on Stayskal’s mission as he battles stage four terminal lung cancer – an illness the military mistook for pneuomonia.

BILL STALLED AS CONDITION DETERIORATES FOR NC GREEN BERET FIGHTING CANCER

“You can either sit there and be sad and depressed all the time,” Stayskal said, while receiving cancer treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Fla. “Or, find a way around it and fix it. So, simply, that’s what I’m trying to do.”

The Sfc. Richard Stayskal Military Medical Accountability Act of 2019 passed the House as part of the National Defense Authorization Act. It was supported by Republicans and Democrats from across the country. But the bill stalled in the Senate due to opposition from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who chairs the Judiciary Committee, and has refused to take up the bill or even meet with Stayskal.

SOUTH CAROLINA LAWMAKER STANDS IN WAY OF GREEN BERET'S DYING WISH

Advertisement

In a miraculous twist of fate, on Monday, Nov. 25, it was confirmed to FOX 46 that the Sfc. Richard Stayskal Military Accountability Act has been included in the final National Defense Authorization Act, which is expected to be signed into law before Christmas.

The NDAA will be voted on next week. If signed into law, it would allow, for the first time in history, soldiers the right to have legal recourse and be compensated for military medical malpractice unrelated to combat and training.

"Still working on getting details but this is a huge development and the result of North Carolina war hero Sfc. Richard Stayskal sharing his story with us more than a year ago, and his attorney Natalie Khawam, who aggressively championed the Feres Doctrine cause," FOX 46 Charlotte's Matt Grant said.

GET THE FOX 46 CHARLOTTE NEWS APP