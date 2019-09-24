Billy Joel coming to Bank of America Stadium in 2020

article

Live music is back at Bank of America Stadium.

Billey Joel will perform at Bank of America Stadium on April 18, 2020, as part of an expanded partnership between the stadium organization and Live Nation.

Billy Joel is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, and is known for iconic hits like, "Piano Man," "Uptown Girl," "Only the Good Die Young," "Just the Way You Are," "We Didn't Start the Fire," and more.

The musical event is one of only six Billy Joel stadium performances in 2020.

Bank of America Stadium, located in uptown Charlotte, plays host to the Carolina Panthers and can seat roughly 75,523 people.

Tickets go on sale October 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. through Live Nation. Presale tickets start at 10 a.m. Monday, September 30, 2019.