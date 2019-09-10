Bishop campaign calls for extended voting time in Union County

article

The North Carolina Republican Party and the Dan Bishop campaign have filed a motion asking to extend voting hours in part of Union County over what they are calling "government-caused voter confusion.

The motion is in response to Union County election officials moving the location of Precinct 30 and whether or not voters were given correct information about their voting precinct being moved.

'When we learned nearly one-in-five voters were shoting up to the wrong voting location in Precinct 30, it was clear we had no other course of action," The Republican Party Executive Director released in a statement to FOX 46.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections held an emergency meeting Tuesday evening about extending polling times at Precinct 30 in Union County.

No motions were made during the meeting, so polling locations will remain the same and close at 7:30 p.m.