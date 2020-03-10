Blind horse that was “king” of the Outer Banks has died

article

A blind wild horse that had roamed North Carolina’s Outer Banks has died.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Amadeo passed away on Friday. The horse was once considered a king of the undeveloped beaches north of Corolla.

Before he lost his sight, he well known as a stallion who fought for his harem of mares. He already was blind in one eye when a stallion damaged his other eye. He ran into the ocean was carried away in a riptide before an ocean rescue team got him back to shore.

Amadeo retired to a farm in Grandy for aging wild horses and became visitor favorite and appeared to enjoy interacting with people, including children.

In recent weeks, Amadeo became increasingly stiff and unable to move freely. The Corolla Wild Horse Fund said he couldn’t get up after a fall and died quickly and peacefully.

“Rest free and easy, sweet boy,” the said. “We love you so much and you will forever be in our hearts and in the spirit of everything we do here at the Corolla Wild Horse Fund.”