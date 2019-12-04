Blood-stained Rock Hill apartment leads to attempted murder charges

article

A man wanted for attempted murder in Rock Hill in a shooting incident that took place on Tuesday has been arrested, Rock Hill Police say.

Dontrell Evans, 25, faces multiple charges including attempted murder involving a knife and a gun.

Officers responded to calls of a shooting around 9:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on Kevin Lane.

Blood was observed on the stairs that led up to an apartment where the incident occurred. The door was open and the officers entered and found blood in the living room but no one was found inside.

A short time later a 24-year-old female victim checked herself into Piedmont Medical Center with injuries stating her boyfriend attacked her during an argument.