BlueCross BlueShield of NC CEO faces resignation calls over DWI, child abuse charges

N.C. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey called for the resignation of BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina's CEO and President Patrick Hugh Conway after it came out in the media last week that he was arrested over the summer for DWI and child abuse.

Commissioner Causey called the entire incident "disturbing" and said "this should have been seen three months ago."

Conway taken into custody this summer on June 22 after he was involved in an accident with his children in the car on Interstate-85 in Randolph County.

Conway was suspected to be impaired and charged with driving while impaired, failure to maintain lane control, civil revocation of driver's license, two counts of misdemeanor child abuse and reckless driving with wanton disregard. No one was injured in the accident.

In a news conference held on Wednesday, Sept. 25 Commissioner Causey said the situation pained him greatly and "somebody covered something up" and "failed to do their due diligence." Causey said he was not made fully aware of the situation until last Thursday.