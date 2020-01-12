BMackIsBack: Brigida Mack joins FOX 46

article

Charlotte native Brigida Mack has joined the FOX 46 Charlotte crew.

You can wake up with Brigida on Good Day Charlotte, where she'll be joining Jason Harper, Page Fehling, Nick Kosir and all your favorites from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday.

A fun and eclectic personality, Brigida has covered a mix of news, weather, an in-depth look at community events, pop culture and sports.

Brigida is a hometown girl, born and raised in Charlotte and is a graduate of Myers Park High School. She graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she earned a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism.

Her passions in the Charlotte community include inspiring people to live their best life when it comes to health and wellness, women's empowerment, engaging in outreach with young people across the area and supporting any effort when it comes to diversity and inclusion for our communities of color.

She began her nearly 18-year career as a weekend morning anchor in Charlottesville, VA. She has covered the Virginia Tech shootings, interviewed former President Jimmy Carter, actress/activist Sissy Spacek and a wide range of comedians and celebrities. She is also member of the National Association of Black Journalists and the Charlotte Area Association of Black Journalists.

When Brigida is not being a news junkie or working out, she enjoys traveling, reading and cheering on the Tar Heels and the Panthers.