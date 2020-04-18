Boaters out on Lake Wylie first weekend since SC reopens boat ramps

Public boat ramps are now officially back open in South Carolina. They’ve been closed since the end of March to try and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“I think people are really tired of just being isolated, so any small steps we can take safely is fantastic,” said Donna Stepp from Charlotte.

“My husband’s disabled, so we like to come out and fish just to get out of the house a little bit,” said Tina Foster from Gaffney.

FOX 46 saw boaters wearing masks on Lake Wylie at the Buster Boyd ramp Saturday, and we also saw the boat docks were pretty busy on occasion.

“We just try to stay away from people, keep our distance as best we can,” said Stepp.

There are some rules out on the water: you’re not supposed to have more than two people on a boat unless they’re family members living in the same house.

“You have to still abide by the rules if you don’t want to get sick, and I don’t want to get sick,” said Foster.

She came to the boat ramp with her husband, but there’s a reason they didn’t bring along her daughter and her boyfriend.

“He doesn’t live in the household, so we didn’t let him come today because of that rule, but I see other people are breaking it.”

Foster says right before the ramps were shut down weeks ago, people were cramming into boats.

“We saw a lot of boats with ten people in them, when it was supposed to be social distancing, and I know most families don’t have that many people in them. I think if people would have abided by keeping three or less in the boat, it probably wouldn’t have shut them down.”

This time she hopes people follow the rules, so they can all enjoy the water.