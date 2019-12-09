Body found by SC bridge workers identified as missing woman

article

A body found by bridge maintenance workers in South Carolina has been identified as a woman who went missing last month.

The body was identified on Sunday as 55-year-old Tina Marie Williamson, the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office told news outlets.

Williamson was last seen by her boyfriend on a porch at the Mountaineer Motel and Campground on Nov. 17, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said at the time. Her body was discovered Friday morning off of the same road where the motel is located.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday to determine Williamson’s manner and cause of death.

Her family members told The Times & Democrat she was a loving mother of three and a grandmother of four.