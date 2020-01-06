Body found in bedroom of Caldwell County home that caught fire

article

The body of a man was discovered in the bedroom of a home that caught fire Sunday morning in Lenoir, according to Caldwell County authorities.

The fire broke out around 9:40 a.m. Sunday. Jan. 5 at a residence located at 3905 Orlando's Way in the Cajah’s Mountain Community of Caldwell County.

As firefighters got to the scene, they made an aggressive attack on the fire and were faced with heavy smoke and heat. While gaining access to the bulk of the fire, crews found Frankie Prestwood, 29, deceased in his bedroom.

Two other people escaped the fire after noticing smoke in the home, and each were unharmed. The American Red Cross is helping the residents.

One firefighter was treated for burns sustained in the fire, however, did not require transport to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, officials said.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, Caldwell County Fire Marshal’s Office and the NC State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the fire, with the Medical Examiner assisting with the cause of death investigation. The origin of the fire was identified in the bedroom where the victim was located.