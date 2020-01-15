Body found in Catawba River identified as missing Charlotte man

article

A body that was discovered floating in the Catawba River earlier this month has been identified as a Charlotte man who had been reported missing by family.

Eric Byers, 56, was found in the Catawba River near Interstate-85 Wednesday, Jan. 8 around 1:30 p.m. Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Lake Wylie Boat Patrol as well as the Charlotte-Fire Department responded to the scene to assist with the recovery.

Byers' family has been notified of his death. He was previously reported missing on Jan. 4. CMPD said his unoccupied vehicle was found on I-85 northbound just prior to the weigh station near the Catawba River on Jan. 6.

FAMILY SAYS CHARLOTTE MAN MISSING FOR THREE DAYS

This is an ongoing, active investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.