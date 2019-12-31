Body found in house fire wreckage in Caldwell County

A body was discovered in a burned home Monday afternoon in Caldwell County, according to emergency officials.

The fire broke out around 12:43 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30 at a house located at 5484 Parkview Road in the Draco-Little River Community.

Upon searching the residence, Little River firefighters located a deceased person inside the house. Crews quickly got the fire under control and continued extinguishing hot spots while protecting the victim and securing the scene.

Investigators from Caldwell County Fire Marshal’s Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations and detectives from Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office are working collaboratively to investigate the cause and origin of the fire.

The Caldwell County medical examiner will determine the identity of the deceased, as well as cause and manner of death.

No further information was available.