Body found near SC airbase leads to murder charges

A body that was found near a South Carolina airbase has led to murder charges against two teenagers, according to authorities.

Lancaster residents Arthur Fisher III, 19, and Akime Truesdale, 18 both face charges in connection to the alleged murder of Fort Lawn resident Logan Stacks, 17.

Officers found Stacks' body with apparent gunshot wounds off Potter Road near Kirk Air Base last Sunday.

An initial investigation revealed that the three men were together Saturday night and that the shooting occurred Sunday morning.

Truesdale is being charged as an accessory.

Fisher is facing multiple charges including the murder of Stacks.