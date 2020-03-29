Body found with gunshot wounds near SC air base

article

Police in Kershaw are investigating a homicide after a man was found with apparent gunshot wounds on Sunday, authorities say.

Officers responded to calls regarding a gunshot wound victim around 8:30 a.m. near Potter Road by Kirk Air Base in Kershaw. A man was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

One witness says they noticed a car off the side of the road nearby and officials were able to confirm it was that of the victim's.

It is unclear at this time if there is a suspect.

We have lots of personnel out working this case,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “We have developed a good bit of valuable information in the short time since the discovery of the body, and we are optimistic this information will lead us to the person or persons who are responsible."

This remains an active and open investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 803-283-3388.