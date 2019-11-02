Body of 3-year-old girl missing near Lake Wylie recovered

article

The body of a three-year-old girl who went missing was located near Lake Wylie ending a brief search for her whereabouts Saturday, officials said.

Rescue crews including the Bethel Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched near 5504 Lake Wylie Road Saturday around 12:30 p.m.

The York County Sheriff's Office said through a social post that it was searching for an Asian female that was reported missing on Lake Wylie Road in Clover. She had last been seen wearing grey sweatpants, a green hoodie sweatshirt, and pink rain boots.

Officials say the child was playing at a friend's house and that her body was found in the water close to the home and say the initial investigation indicates this was an accident.