Body of 5-year-old Nevaeh Adams discovered in landfill

The body of 5-year-old Nevaeh Adams was found in a landfill Tuesday in South Carolina, officials said.

Authorities in Sumter had been searching for the little girl's body since August. According to investigators, Daunte Johnson, 28, admitted to killing the little girl and her mother. He said he then put her body in a dumpster.

CHARLOTTE MAN ADMITS TO KILLING WOMAN, 5-YEAR-OLD

Sumter police said 5-year-old Navaeh and her mother, Sharlee Bradley, were brutally killed by Johnson. Investigators said Johnson put the little girl into a dumpster owned by the city. Officials said that the dumpster was emptied into a truck and taken to a landfill in Richmond County.

Johnson has ties to Charlotte, with an address listed at apartments off of Monroe Road.

This story was reported on from Charlotte, N.C.